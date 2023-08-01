Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 160,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

