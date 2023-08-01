Nordwand Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 0.4% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

