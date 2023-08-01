North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.16.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 642,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,951.35% and a net margin of 97.46%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

