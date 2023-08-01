NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NOV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NOV by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.7% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

