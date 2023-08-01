NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,354. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,483,000 after buying an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

