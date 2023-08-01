Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.02

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 31096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Nuvalent Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,121.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $130,398.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

