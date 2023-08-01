NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $224.13. 822,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

