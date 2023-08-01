Nyxoah (NYXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nyxoah to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, analysts expect Nyxoah to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYXH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter worth $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

