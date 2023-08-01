O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,567. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $255,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.