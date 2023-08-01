O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,567. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.