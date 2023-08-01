O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 61,806 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for approximately 1.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 73.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 64.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,223,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF remained flat at $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 944,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,611. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

