O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises 3.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 4,310,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,393. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.