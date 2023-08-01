O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust accounts for about 0.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.81% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of HT remained flat at $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 196,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

