Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Oatly Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 5,255,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.