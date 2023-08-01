ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OBSV stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

