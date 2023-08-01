Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

OLN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

