OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0013 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $59,792.66 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

