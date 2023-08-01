ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of ON Semiconductor worth $60,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. 3,198,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.