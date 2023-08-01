ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Up to $79.13

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.13, but opened at $82.06. ONE Gas shares last traded at $80.89, with a volume of 24,169 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $86,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,464,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

