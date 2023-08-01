ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 48,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,692. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

A number of research firms have weighed in on STKS. TheStreet lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 170,982 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 94,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.