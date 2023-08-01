ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 710,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

