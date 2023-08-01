OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.50-$8.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $596.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $578,876.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,278.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.