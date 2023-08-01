OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. OpGen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $13.30.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

