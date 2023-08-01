OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
OpGen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. OpGen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $13.30.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
