Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.54).

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.86 million, a PE ratio of 518.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.63.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

