Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 673.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. On average, analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 17,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

