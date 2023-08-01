Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 673.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. On average, analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 17,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.
