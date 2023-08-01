Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,809. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day moving average is $465.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

