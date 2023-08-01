Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.48 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,588,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,956,434. The company has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

