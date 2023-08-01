Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $28.26 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,827. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.