Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $32.45 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,112. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

