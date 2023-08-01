Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $73.98 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,985 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $73,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,633,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,831,500. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

