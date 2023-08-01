Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $86.81 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,251 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 192,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 48,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 15,266,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,642,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

