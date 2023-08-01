Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,100. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

