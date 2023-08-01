Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

