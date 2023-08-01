Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,196,000 after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $739.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,008. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $569.65 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.