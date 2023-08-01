Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,410 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.63. 3,080,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,348. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

