Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,485 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of CMI stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.99. The stock had a trading volume of 837,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.64.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
