Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,179 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $231.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,206. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

