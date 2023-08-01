Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTIS. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 328,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.