Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $46.72. 2,956,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,997,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

