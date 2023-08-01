Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,838. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

