Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Stephens

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPBI. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 198,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,797. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

