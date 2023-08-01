Palladiem LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Palladiem LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. 974,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,652. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

