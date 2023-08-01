Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

