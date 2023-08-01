Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.