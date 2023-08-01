Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
