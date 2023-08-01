Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.59. 572,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

