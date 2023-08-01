Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.75. 346,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

