Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 103.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 82.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

