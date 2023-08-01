Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.