Parkland (TSE:PKI) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.59. 209,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.17. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

About Parkland

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5858156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

