Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 103 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 544,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,632. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.36.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

